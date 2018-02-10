Snow and freezing drizzle for tonight into early Sunday

*A winter weather advisory is in effect through 3 am Sunday morning for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Cloud, Clay, and Ottawa counties. This advisory is for snow. *

**A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 am Sunday morning for Nemaha, Brown, Riley, Pottawatomie, and Jackson counties. This advisory is for snow.**

***A winter weather advisory is in effect through 3 am Sunday morning for Jefferson, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, and Anderson counties. This advisory is for freezing drizzle.***

Snow is already moving into the northwestern areas, and will continue to spread to the east and south through the night into the early hours of Sunday. Generally speaking, higher snowfall totals are expected to north, with lower amounts and lower chances of snow to the south. Areas close to the Kansas-Nebraska border could see locally higher pockets near 4 inches, but general thought is 1 to 3 inches being fair game for areas to the north of I-70. The further south you are of the interstate, the less accumulating snow is expected with 0.5 to 2 inches near I-70 and trace amounts to the south.

The other concern for tonight is freezing drizzle. This isn’t a concern for the northern areas where the best chance of snow is, but rather for areas along I-70 and to the south. Freezing drizzle will continue to be a concern through early Sunday morning. Slick road conditions will be a concern as a thin glaze of ice could develop.

By daybreak on Sunday, most of the wintry weather will already be gone aside from maybe a few lingering flurries here and there. Otherwise it will be another cold start to the day with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Winds won’t be quite as strong, but still a north wind at 5 to 10 mph could make it feel close to zero at times during the morning.

Otherwise, Sunday will mark the beginning of a gradual warm up. Decreasing cloud cover throughout the day will allow some sunshine to emerge. That will allow temperatures to break back into the 20s and low 30s. The warm-up continues into the first half of the work week. By Valentine’s Day, we’re tracking high temperatures getting back into the 50s and even low 60s.

Once this snow and freezing drizzle wraps up early on Sunday morning, much of the rest of the week will be quiet and dry. As of right now, our next chance of precipitation doesn’t look to move in until the weekend.