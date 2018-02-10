Topeka Police return to normal accident reporting

UPDATE, Sunday 11:30 a.m.: The Topeka Police Department has returned to normal accident reporting.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports Saturday night they are now in walk-in accident reporting.

Police say that due to the inclement weather, motorists involved in non-injury accidents will be asked to make their reports at the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Accidents that cause injury, death, leaves a vehicle stranded, involved an intoxicated person, is a hit and run, or involves a disturbance will be investigated at the scene.

KSNT News will update this story when TPD returns to normal accident reporting.