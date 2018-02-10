Topeka Police searching for carjacking suspects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for two suspects after a carjacking in southwest Topeka.

Police responded to the area of SW 24th & Buchanan around 11:15 Friday night. Two victims told police they were sitting in their car, when two males came up to them and pulled them out of the vehicle.

Police said the suspects then hit both victims with a metal pipe, several times. They were not seriously injured.

The suspects then took off in the car.

Officers were able to locate the abandoned car about a block away, near 25th & Clay. K9 teams were called in to assist, but were unable to find the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Topeka Police.