TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two adults and five children were able to escape a house fire with no injuries Sunday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at 3305 SE Emerson St. just after 11:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story home.

The fire was kept to a bedroom of the house.

Topeka Fire ruled the fire as accidental and could be electrical.

The estimated total loss is $15,000.

No working smoke detectors were found in the house.