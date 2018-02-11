Auburn woman lands on cover of famous magazine

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) — An Auburn woman is getting national attention after making the cover of Time Magazine’s issue “The Avengers”, featuring the first-time female political candidates.

Sarah Coats is running for the House of Representatives for the 54th district of Kansas.

It’s something she’s working hard for while being a single mom and social worker in Auburn.

It’s safe to say she’s a woman on a mission.

“I really believe that we are working for something bigger,” Coats said. “And right now, women are only about 30 percent represented and we make 51 percent of the population.”

She’s taking that role one step further, being one of 50 women selected to be on the cover of Time Magazine.

She was asked to send a head-shot, but wasn’t quite sure she would make the cut.

“So I woke up to a text message that was a picture of the cover and said ‘have you seen it?’ and I was very excited,” Coats said.

Messages surrounding her campaign include a foster care system protecting children, food sales tax and education.

She’s most well-known for speaking out and not being afraid to talk about the tough issues.

“I have been a person willing to stand up for what is right,” Coats said. “And I will continue to do so.”

Coats is a Democrat. The seat is currently held by Republican state representative Ken Corbit.