DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Derby Middle School teacher and coach who was arrested last month following a child pornography investigation has been charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 37-year-old Cody Chitwood made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Chitwood was a special education teacher, football, track and girls’ basketball coach at the school.

He’s been suspended without pay.