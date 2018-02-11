Icy roads to blame for Osage Co. crash that killed pedestrian

By Published:

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A man was killed after he was hit by a car in Osage County on Saturday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Taylor Walker, 24, of Kalamazoo, Mich. was driving southbound on I-35 when his car left the road due to icy conditions and struck a 2005 Ford E150 legally parked in the median.

Walker’s car struck and the vehicle and two pedestrians, Adam Balentine, 35, of Judsonia, Ark. and Robert Groh, 49, of Raymore, Mo.

Groh was taken to Ransom Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Balentine was taken to Coffey County Hospital with unknown injuries.

The passenger in Walker’s car was not hurt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s