Icy roads to blame for Osage Co. crash that killed pedestrian

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A man was killed after he was hit by a car in Osage County on Saturday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Taylor Walker, 24, of Kalamazoo, Mich. was driving southbound on I-35 when his car left the road due to icy conditions and struck a 2005 Ford E150 legally parked in the median.

Walker’s car struck and the vehicle and two pedestrians, Adam Balentine, 35, of Judsonia, Ark. and Robert Groh, 49, of Raymore, Mo.

Groh was taken to Ransom Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Balentine was taken to Coffey County Hospital with unknown injuries.

The passenger in Walker’s car was not hurt.