Man arrested after leading police on chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A man was arrested Sunday after leading police on a chase on foot.

Topeka Police attempted to stop Ramon Mathews, 25, around 2:30 p.m. as he was walking near 21st and Ohio.

Mathews immediately ran from officers. The chase led officers through yards where Mathews began to throw items.

Police eventually caught him and took him into custody. They also recovered a firearm he threw during the pursuit.

Mathews was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on Felon on charges of Possession of a Firearm, Felony Obstruction, a Felony Warrant and pedestrian in the roadway.

