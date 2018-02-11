Snow ends north of Topeka, dominating sunshine returns

The accumulating snow and freezing drizzle has come to an end. Some stray flurries are possible this morning, but that chance will continue to taper off as the morning progresses.

Otherwise, it’s yet another cold start to the day with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Winds aren’t quite as strong, but still, a northwest and west wind at 5 to 10 mph has wind chills ranging from -5° to 5° this morning.

However, today will mark the beginning of a gradual warm up. Decreasing cloud cover throughout the day will allow sunshine to emerge once again. That will allow temperatures to break back into the 20s and low 30s. The warm-up continues into the first half of the work week. By Valentine’s Day, we’re tracking high temperatures getting back into the 50s and even low 60s.

Quiet and dry weather will take control for much of the week. Our next potential cold front doesn’t look to move in until late Thursday into Friday, turning temperatures cooler once again, but also bringing a slight chance of precipitation.