Topeka felon arrested for gun charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police said they performed a search warrant that led to the arrest of a felon who was in possession of firearms, Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 31-year-old Jacob Gish of Topeka was arrested in the 1500 block of SW Campbell. He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on a federal warrant and felony obstruction.

Gish had a federal arrest warrant for felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Police said Gish initially refused to leave the home, but after 45 minutes, he surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.