Undetermined cause in Sunday morning garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department said it is unknown how an early morning garage fire started.

It was reported at 1025 NW Jackson St, just after 6:20 Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, they found a detached garage in the back alley on fire.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the garage. No one was inside at the time.

The Fire Department said no foul play is suspected in the fire. Estimated damage is $20,0000.

No working smoke detectors were found inside the garage.