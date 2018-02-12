Colyer calls to stop diverting Kansas highway funds

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ new governor has joined in increased calls to stop using state highway funding for other purposes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the state has spent more than $3.3 billion meant for highways on other areas of spending over the past 20 years. As a result, the state is currently delaying nearly two dozen projects to repair or expand highways.

Gov. Jeff Colyer told lawmakers last week that the state “must end the highway funding sweeps and build an effective plan that promotes economic development and strengthens our transportation network.”

Colyer didn’t offer a concrete proposal or timeline for ending the transfer of money from highways to other areas. But his spokeswoman said Friday that the governor is calling for a transportation task force to identify the best option.

