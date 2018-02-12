Democrats say infrastructure plan burdens local gov’t

Related Coverage Trump infrastructure plan relies on state, local funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan is receiving a frosty response from Democratic members of Congress.

The president’s plan would use $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state investments. It also would change the permitting process to get projects underway more quickly.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the president’s plan would raise tolls on commuters, increase the burden on cities and states, and sell essential infrastructure to the whims of Wall Street.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says Trump’s plan would put unsustainable burdens on local government and calls it a “plan to appease his political allies, not to rebuild the country.”

Democrats have proposed an infrastructure plan that would entail $1 trillion in additional federal spending to jumpstart new projects around the country.