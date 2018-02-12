Feds: Military impersonator used helicopter to impress woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man pretending to be a U.S. Army general wanted to impress a woman when he unexpectedly landed a helicopter at the headquarters of a North Carolina tech company.

Fifty-seven-year-old Christian Desgroux appeared Monday before a federal magistrate on a charge of pretending to be a military officer. The judge ordered Desgroux to remain in jail pending his arraignment.

New details emerged about the bizarre case. Homeland Security Special Agent Tony Bell testified that Desgroux wore an Army uniform and falsely claimed to be on a mission authorized by President Donald Trump when he landed the chartered helicopter at SAS Institute in November.

He picked up a female acquaintance and took her on a helicopter ride. Bell testified Desgroux wanted to impress her and pursue a romantic relationship.