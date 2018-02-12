Georgia man provides play-by-play during son’s basketball games to blind wife

WRCB Published:

TRENTON, Ga. (WRCB) – Angie Bone lost her sight in 2014, but that hasn’t stopped her from “seeing” her son’s high school basketball games.

Her husband Gary has been providing play-by-play calls at each game.

Angie lost her sight due to complications from diabetes, but Gary was determined to include Angie in every aspect of their family’s activities.

From church, to shopping, to sports, a lack of sight was not going to keep Angie on the sidelines. She had watched her son, Noah, and his friends since they were toddlers, and their journey was not yet finished.

Gary describes each play with great enthusiasm and detail, and Angie hangs on to every word.

“I saw every game before I lost my sight, and I feel like I’ve seen every game since. Gary helps me watch the game. He describes everything that is going on, and I just visualize it. In my own way I can really see what the boys are doing,” said Angie.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s