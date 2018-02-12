Judge denies stay for Kansas Professor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A judge on Monday denied a stay for Kansas chemist Syed Jamal in his battle against immigration officials and the federal government to stay in Lawrence with his family and avoid deportation.

Government officials confirmed to KSHB-TV that a federal judge has denied Jamal’s stay. The courts had granted him a temporary stay a week prior.

ICE officers arrested Jamal outside his home as he was taking his kids to school in late January. Since, he’s spent weeks in jail in Missouri, and authorities recently transported him to a facility in El Paso as the deportation process neared finality last week.

The appeal process remains uncertain for Jamal, a 55-year-old father of three who’s been in the United States for more than three decades. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.