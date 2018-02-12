Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack. A woman who bought the winning ticket there, and identified as in court documents as Jane Doe, won the $559.7 million jackpot and has filed a complaint in Nashua asking that a judge allow her to stay anonymous. The commission wants the complaint dismissed. The case will be heard Tuesday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, FIle)

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner’s name, town and prize amount are public information. But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by instead writing the name of a trust.

The woman hasn’t turned in her ticket yet. Lottery officials say they must process the ticket like any other.

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

