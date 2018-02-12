Kansas Dreamers on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With DACA in question, Dreamers across the country have a lot of questions about what the next steps for them will be. Right now, there are no answers from Washington which means 800,000 dreamers could loose their work permits and be deported. Hutch resident, Esmerelda Tovar is one of those dreamers, questioning her future.

“Jimmy Kimmel is so sweet,” laughed Tovar. “He left us a note saying, we’re so lucky to have both of you in this country.”

Tovar lives with her one year old daughter Rose and fiance, Micheal Mora.

“I’m a United States citizen and a soldier for the Kansas National Guard,” said Mora. “It was great to be on his show, he really is a great guy but it was hard to hear them say cruel things to my fiance.”

Kimmel pulled in six people from the streets of Los Angeles who are against DACA. He asked them to meet Esmerelda and hear her families story.

“I think she should be deported, said Jimmy Kimmel’s guest. “She needs to go back to her own country and work on fixing her own country. If she wants to come over legally, that’s his responsibility to figure out how she’s going to get back here.”

Tovar says the cruel comments made towards her on the show were eye opening.

“I mean, I know its not true,” explained Tovar. “One woman blamed me for not having health care and another person said I’m the reason they don’t have a job.”

Tovar was brought to Kansas by her parents, from Mexico city when she was two.

“Sacrificial love is everything that they’ve given me.”

She says her parents made that decision to give her a chance at a better life and in turn she now speaks as an advocate for other DACA recipients who are afraid to release their dreamer status. Tovar adds that she has a job and pays taxes. She also received a social security number that has to be renewed every two years. Now, she is unsure of her future if congress doesn’t reach an agreement.

“All six of the guests on the show said they felt I should be deported.”

Tovar says her main focus is doing the best she can for her daughter. She told KSN she is hoping for a compromise from DC soon. Her fiance is set to be deployed overseas meaning she hopes she won’t be deported while he is serving our country.

We will continue to follow the status of DACA and bring you updates.