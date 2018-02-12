Kansas inmate pleads guilty to stabbing corrections officer

By Published:
Allen Schroeder Jr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas inmate accused of stabbing and injuring a corrections officer has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Allen Thomas Schroeder, 27, pled guilty on Monday to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Murder. He was charged in October 2017.

In April 2017, Shawnee County corrections officer Lacy Noll said Schroeder became angry after she threatened to write him up for screaming and inciting a riot. She said Schroeder was initially upset because all the inmates in the module he was in were on lockdown at the same time.

Witnesses testified that Schroeder sharpened a broken drawer handle to stab Noll. She says she was struck on her face, back and shoulder.

Schroder was awaiting sentencing for an unrelated case when the incident happened. He was eventually sentenced to 16 months.

He could spend up to an additional 25 years in prison on the Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charge. Sentencing is set for March 7.

