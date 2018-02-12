Kansas officers provide stickers to help identify those with special needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies in Kansas want to avoid any possible misunderstandings when they interact with people with special needs.

Officers hope that simple stickers will help in those situations. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is giving away window cling stickers to put in cars or homes.

The identifiers let first responders know that they may have to approach someone in a different way.

The overall goal is to help first responders and families with special needs prevent any situations from being misinterpreted and resulting in tragedy.

“In my mind if she approaches, she’s going to hear my daughter screaming and it may escalate to a totally different who knows what’s going to happen.,” said Jennifer Smith. W”e’re trying to get our children to calm down and have that conversation. You never know what’s going to happen.”

In 2016, police shot and killed a man with autism in Hays, Kansas after the victim failed to follow the officer’s commands.

More than 400 already have registered in Johnson County, providing important special needs information that’s available to every law enforcement officer.