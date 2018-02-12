Local barbershop chorus delivering singing Valentines

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group of singing men all decked out in tuxedos could have the solution to your Valentine’s Day needs.

The Capital City Barbershop Chorus has been delivering singing Valentines to the people of Topeka for nearly seven decades.

One singer made a special visit to the KSNT News studios. He says they’ve been all over to sing the love.

“One of the most interesting places is probably a fire station and a wife had sent her husband a singing valentine and all the other firemen are gathering around watching this poor guy get a valentine sang to him,” said Norm Nellis.

The group is available for hire this Valentine’s Day, which is now just a couple days away.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will fund the chorus and a portion will also go to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

 

