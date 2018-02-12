MIAA update: Nebraska-Kearney to drop 3 men’s sports

By Published:

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is eliminating baseball, men’s tennis and men’s golf at the end of the 2018 spring season.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen said Monday the cuts are necessary because the school faces a $3.4 million budget gap. The elimination of the three sports will save UNK $450,000 annually. He said the cuts affect 56 student-athletes and 10 incoming freshmen.

Athletic director Paul Plinske said athletic scholarships will be honored through their remaining eligibility and UNK will support the athletes in their efforts to find new schools.

The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association requires sponsorship of football and basketball. Kristensen said Title IX compliance prohibited the consideration of eliminating any women’s sport.

Three coaching positions will be phased out over the next year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s