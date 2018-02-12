Northeast Kansas school to add tornado shelters

STRONG CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Northeast Kansas school is under renovation so students can have tornado shelters among many other enhancements.

This comes after Chase County residents approved a $12 million bond late 2017.

The Superintendent of Chase County School District, Jeff Kohlman, said Chase County Elementary, in Strong City, will be getting a new courtyard as well as a new entrance to the building.

Chase County Jr/Sr High, in Cottonwood Falls, will be getting a new gym, as well as a new entrance to the school.

Both schools will soon have centralized air, better lighting and plumbing, new floors and a paint job and new learning tools inside each classroom.

“I think that they’ll be very pleased with the design and the new elements that’ll be added to,” Kohlman said. “We’re hoping that they see that they got their money’s worth for the upgrades for both of the buildings.”

Renovations in both schools are expected to be completed by December 2018. The district is hoping the renovations can increase school enrollment.