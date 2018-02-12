Officials: Cause of Pratt fire that killed 5 is undetermined

Published:
Courtesy: KSNW-TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials say they do not know what caused a fire in Pratt that killed 5 people.

The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Division said the fire has been officially classified as undetermined.

A total of nine people lived at the home, but only five people were there at the time it caught fire on January 25.

Charee Eggleston’s four children died as a result of their injuries from the fire. Eggleston was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she died a couple days later.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators spent three days on scene, interviewing witnesses, examining the scene, sifting through debris and examining evidence. The office said it classified the fire as undetermined after being unable to eliminate careless smoking or a child playing with a lighter as the cause.

The fire was contained to the basement of the house where there were no smoke alarms.

