LAWRENCE. Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man.

Around 12:45 Monday, police said they were contacted by a 20-year-old man at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The man said he was shot and robbed at an apartment building, located in the 2300 block of W 26th Street, around 12:30.

Police said the man has non-life threatening injuries. At this time no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County.