Ottawa Police Chief honored with statewide award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –The Ottawa Police Chief is being recognized for his work to keep Kansans safe.

Chief of Police for the Ottawa Police Department, Dennis Butler, was recognized this week as State-Level Ally of the Year by the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV).

The department said Chief Butler was nominated and selected because of his demonstrated commitment to enhancing victim safety and increasing perpetrator accountability in the state.

For over 14 years, Chief Butler has been involved in multiple statewide projects, addressing sexual and domestic violence. He currently serves on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, where he helps foster responses to sexual assault in Kansas communities.

In the past, he helped developed Kansas’ first law enforcement domestic violence model policy and training curriculum for the state.

“Chief Butler is a true ally and partner in this work,” said KCSDV Executive Director Joyce Grover. “He goes above and beyond and understands the importance of working together to better practices, responses, and policies that make Kansas safer.”