Ottawa Police cracking down on seat-belts in school zones

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department says it will be joining other Law Enforcement Agencies to make sure drivers are wearing their seat-belts.

From February 26 through March 9, agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma will be extra vigilant when patrolling around schools, making sure drivers are buckled up.

Officers will also be issuing other citations for speeding or texting.

“Even one teen death is unacceptable. Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up,” said STEP Coordinator Sgt. Steven Burkhart.