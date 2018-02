TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in north Topeka Monday morning.

A person was robbed in the area of NW Lyman Rd. & NW Topeka Blvd, according to the TPD Twitter.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black face mask and blue gloves.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

KSNT News will update this story as learn more information.