Shocker men’s, women’s players involved in separate crashes

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State says two men’s basketball players were involved in a nine-vehicle pileup and that the women’s team also crashed after freezing drizzle.

The Wichita Eagle reports that no players or coaches were injured in the Saturday night crashes in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol blamed the nine-vehicle pileup on slick conditions. University officials say 19-year-old Austin Reaves and 22-year-old Brett Barney continued on to dinner afterward. The crash happened after the Shockers beat Connecticut in Koch Arena. One person in another vehicle was taken to a hospital.

University officials say the bus carrying the Wichita State women’s basketball team also was involved in an accident on the way to Koch Arena from Eisenhower National Airport.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s