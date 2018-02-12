Some Kansas residents upset with new ID requirements

Related Coverage What you need to know about Kansas driver’s licenses changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas residents are expressing frustration over the state’s strict requirements for a new form of driver’s license.

The licenses adopted by the state last year are intended to comply with the federal “Real ID” law. The law requires state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards to meet specific standards in order to be used for conducting official business with the government.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 78-year-old Gretchen Underwood said Friday she hasn’t been able to get her Real ID license because none of her documents meet the new requirements.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says people must show a valid passport or birth certificate, either an official non-laminated card or a recent pay stub or tax document bearing the person’s full Social Security number, and proof of Kansas residency.