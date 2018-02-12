Students “acting out” for local Sheffel Theatre Clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local students are acting out, but in a good way.

Nearly 100 students got to dress up in costumes and make-up on Monday, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

It was a part of the Sheffel Theatre Clinic, which has been held since 1995.

Two of the students said they learned what it means to be “in character.”

“When you’re a character, it’s not about you, it’s about what the character you’re trying to be,” said 3rd grader Charlie Schambari.

Another 3rd grader, Abigail Wanamaker, said, “If you are an actor, you can be whatever you want and just try to be your character.”

More than two thousand student take part in the program every year. The clinics are held January through March.

