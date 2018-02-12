Superintendent to address Seaman High harassment allegations during school board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble is expected to address the district’s role in a harassment investigation spanning more than two years at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced it is investigating reports of inappropriate photo sharing involving students at Seaman High School, going back to 2015.

Grace Anderson is a senior at Seaman High School. She told KSNT News that when she was a sophomore, she was hounded by video chat requests from an email she didn’t recognize. Almost two years later, she said she found out it was coming from someone in her class and she wasn’t alone.

“When I found out that it was him, then people were like oh yeah that happened to me too, or oh yeah I heard about that, that happened to my friend, so it’s kind of shocking that it was on such a big scale,” said Anderson.

Although Anderson didn’t answer the video calls, she said other girls did and saw male genitalia. Another senior girl told KSNT News that the student who’s been accused of this tried to get her to send him a nude photo. When she refused she said he sent a fake nude photo to other students and told them it was her.

The Sheriff’s Office originally opened the investigation in to these claims in September 2017 but closed it due to lack of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office said it reopened the investigation in January after new information came to light.

The district says they believe most, if not all, of the reported harassment happened outside of school and on the students personal devices.