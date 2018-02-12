TPD starting initiative to reduce gun violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are teaming up with community leaders to get guns out of the wrong hands. Police Chief Bill Cochran has made reducing gun violence a top priority.

Cody Burger, a gang investigator with the department, said the chief has designed a three prong approach to reducing gun violence in Topeka. Officers like Burger remain focused on tracking down felons with guns.

“We’re attempting to find the individuals who are in possession of firearms illegally and then hopefully what that will do is reduce the gun violence within our community,” Burger said.

Arresting criminals with guns is only a part of the department’s plan. The other approaches are educating students in middle and high school and adults in the community about gun violence.

“We always are looking to collaborate with the community,” Burger said. “Without the community we don’t operate as well.”

Pastor T.D. Hicks, the pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Topeka, describes the department’s emphasis on community education as an all hands-on-deck call to address the problem of gun violence.

“The education of our kids, the education of our adults, I think will help to make the impact that the police department is expecting,” Hicks said.

Hicks said it’s worth it for police to educate his congregation about gun use if it stops just one act of violence.

“We’re all on board with whatever the TPD would have us to do that’s going to impact our community in some way,” he said.

One of the things police want to educate people about is responsible gun storage. They said gun owners should lock their guns in secure places when they leave home, so they aren’t stolen in the case of a burglary.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is also working to reduce gun crime. He said he wants to toughen punishments for felons caught possessing guns.