Valentine’s Day to be warmest day of the year

We’re tracking a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather – keeping things rather quiet in the extended mid-February forecast. We’ve been hinting at this for quite some time and it looks like we’ve finally broken through the persistent northwest flow we’ve been trapped in for the last few weeks. That means a few things – no more hard-to-forecast snow chances and no more super cold weather. Get ready for sunny days and clear nights – with an overall warming temperature trend! Ironically – Valentine’s Day will end up being the warmest day of the week and…year (so far). But before we get there – we start the week off pretty seasonal. It was chilly this morning with temps in the ‘teens’ and 20s, but by this afternoon – highs will flirt with 40°. Remember – our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing and it’s now up to 43°. Most places across Northeast Kansas will clock in BELOW that seasonal standard today – but not by much (only a few degrees).

As we alluded to above – the warm-up is on between today and Valentine’s Day (Wednesday). Expect highs to soar into the low 50s tomorrow – under bountiful blue skies. We’re looking for flirtatious highs near 70° – as hearts swell all across our neck of the woods mid-week. If we get past 68° on Wednesday – it will be the warmest day of 2018 thus far. That would put us nearly 30° ABOVE average on Cupid’s holiday! We can probably all fall in love with that – especially after the winter weather we’ve dealt with over the last few weeks! Longer range computer models try to bring in a few RAIN showers on Thursday, but as of right now, those rain chances look meager (20%) at best. We’ll keep our eyes on Thursday though, because it stands as our only chance for precipitation over the next 7+ days. In these stretches of quiet weather, we allowed to get cute with the temperature forecasts and really hone in on even the smallest of rain (or snow) chances. So, please keep checking back as Thursday gets closer.

Thursday’s potential rain-maker is a cold front and that means a return to reality by the end of the week. It might get a bit tough to reach 40° by Friday afternoon, but we’ll try to rebuild those temperatures by the time the weekend rolls around. Despite Friday’s cool-down, we’re expecting highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday – with a real possibility that Sunday’s forecast could nudge into the 60s…again. When we start talking about the 60s and 70s this time of the year – it sure makes it seem like spring is not so far away. And the countdown is on too – just 36 more days until the vernal equinox! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert