Wichita man charged with fondling a 3-year-old at YMCA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita area man was charged today in Sedgwick County court with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA location.

Caleb Gaston was charged with engaging in lewd fondling and touching of the 3-year-old girl on Jan. 24. He has also been charged with the rape of a 4-year-old girl at a YMCA on Jan. 29.

He worked at the Greater Wichita YMCA’s Kid Zones. The CEO vowed to make changes to ensure the safety of children.

Gaston remains in jail. His bond was set at $1 million for the Jan. 24 incident.