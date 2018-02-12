Wichita man charged with fondling a 3-year-old at YMCA

By Published:
Caleb Gaston (Mug shot courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita area man was charged today in Sedgwick County court with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA location.

Caleb Gaston was charged with engaging in lewd fondling and touching of the 3-year-old girl on Jan. 24. He has also been charged with the rape of a 4-year-old girl at a YMCA on Jan. 29.

He worked at the Greater Wichita YMCA’s Kid Zones. The CEO vowed to make changes to ensure the safety of children.

Gaston remains in jail. His bond was set at $1 million for the Jan. 24 incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s