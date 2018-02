TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman was arrested after speeding away from Highway Patrol Troopers in a local neighborhood.

Troopers arrested Kelsey Kaberline, 24, for running from police. It happened Sunday night in the Oakland neighborhood.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kaberline was stopped for a traffic violation. She sped off, then ditched the car and ran away.

She was later found at a house near the scene.

KHP said a woman passenger stayed at the scene and cooperated with troopers.