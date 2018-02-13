1 person injured after motorcycle collides with van

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a van.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 29th & Cunningham, near South Kansas Avenue.

Police told KSNT News a van pulled out in front of the motorcycle. That’s when the man slid the motorcycle on the ground, trying to avoid hitting the van.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

Police want to remind the public to use extra caution in busy intersections.

