1 person killed after semi catches fire following crash near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency officials are on scene of a fatal accident near Emporia.

Officials on scene have confirmed with KSNT News that at least one person has died.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 Tuesday morning near mile marker 119, about 8 miles south of Emporia.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a semi rolled over and is now on fire.

The right lane of southbound I-35 is being blocked at mile marker 119, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Names will be released after family has been notified.