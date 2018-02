EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died after a semi caught fire Tuesday morning.

It was reported just after 8:30 on I-35 in Chase County, about 8 miles south of Emporia.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi, Thomas Andrew Sawyer, 58, of Temple, Tex., was killed after the semi hit an embankment, rolled off the highway and caught fire.

KHP said the semi was hauling plastics.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.