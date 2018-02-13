Alcohol factor in Topeka man killing brother and himself

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Tests found a high level of alcohol in the blood of a Kansas man who fatally shot his brother and then himself last year.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports an autopsy found the blood alcohol level of 29-year-old Shawn Jacobs to be 0.34, more than four times the legal limit in Kansas. No other drugs were found in his system.

Shawnee County District Coroner Charles Glenn said Jacobs committed suicide by shooting himself in the head on Sept. 28.

Topeka police say Jacobs shot his brother, 36-year-old Robert Raymond Jacobs Jr., after they argued when both their vehicles got stuck in the mud while on a fishing trip near the Kansas River near Topeka.