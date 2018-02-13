Applebee’s fires 3 over racial profiling at Missouri store

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Applebee’s has temporarily closed a Missouri restaurant and fired three employees accused of falsely accusing two black women of “dining and dashing.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Applebee’s said in a statement that it doesn’t “tolerate racism, bigotry or harassment.” The statement said it was closing the restaurant in the Independence Center shopping mall so employees can “regroup, learn and grow.”

There’ve been more than 2 million views of the video Alexis Brison posted Saturday to Facebook of her and a friend denying allegations that they previously left the Applebee’s without paying. Brison, of St. Louis, began recording after being confronted by a police officer, mall security guard and an Applebee’s manager.

She can be heard saying in the video, “This is what black people have to deal with.”