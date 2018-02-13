Colyer announces Tracey Mann as new Lieutenant Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Jeff Colyer announced Tracey Mann will serve as the state’s new Lieutenant Governor.

Tracey Mann is a fifth-generation Kansan from Quinter, Kansas. He regularly returns to work on the family farm. He now lives in in Salina with his wife, Audrey, and their four children.

Mann earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University in 2000, where he also served as Student Body President. In 1997, he served as Jerry Moran’s first intern in Washington, DC.

“I am pleased that Tracey has agreed to join our team as Lieutenant Governor”, said Colyer. “Tracey has been a leader on economic development and rural issues in Kansas for years, and I am excited to bring those skills to our team. Tracey truly knows what it means to listen, serve and lead.”

Tracey Mann said he was impressed with Governor Colyer’s willingness to lead.

“Governor Colyer’s track record shows he doesn’t shy away from tackling the difficult problems. I am excited to join him in serving the people of Kansas as we focus on reform, jobs and education,” Mann said.

Kansas Farm Bureau CEO, Terry Holdren, added his endorsement of Mann saying “Kansas farmers and ranchers, as the backbone of the state’s economy and heritage, expect good leadership from friends in positions across government,” said Holdren. “Tracey Mann is both a good friend of Kansas agriculture and a great leader. We look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Mann is the managing director and principal of Newmark Grubb Zimmer, a commercial real estate company headquartered in Kansas City. Before joining Newmark Grubb Zimmer, he served as senior program director for the National Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values.

Mann has previously served on the board of directors for the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL) program and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. He is also a board member of the City Teen Center, a non-profit educational facility serving children in Salina.

