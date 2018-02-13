Colyer to announce Kansas Lt. Governor Tuesday night

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jeff Colyer waves after being sworn in as the 47th governor of Kansas during a ceremony at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Colyer is expected to outline proposals for making state government more transparent during an address to the Legislature, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer will announce his selection for the state’s next Lt. Governor Tuesday night.

Colyer is expected to make the announcement at the beginning of the Kansas Livestock Association’s Legislative dinner at 7 p.m.

Colyer, the state’s longest-serving lieutenant governor, replaced former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback immediately after Brownback stepped down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer, a 57-year-old surgeon, took the oath for his new office on Feb. 1.

