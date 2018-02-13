Colyer to announce Kansas Lt. Governor Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer will announce his selection for the state’s next Lt. Governor Tuesday night.

Colyer is expected to make the announcement at the beginning of the Kansas Livestock Association’s Legislative dinner at 7 p.m.

Colyer, the state’s longest-serving lieutenant governor, replaced former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback immediately after Brownback stepped down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer, a 57-year-old surgeon, took the oath for his new office on Feb. 1.

