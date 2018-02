TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters fought a semi-trailer fire in north Topeka Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 at Topeka Trailer and Container Storage, near Tyler & Paramore Street.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started, but crews were able to put it out before it spread.

No one was injured in the fire.

