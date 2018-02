TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harlem Globetrotters rookie Hoops Green joined KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert on the morning show Tuesday.

Green is the 15th woman to join the Globetrotters’ in the team’s 91-year history.

The Globetrotters’ World Tour will make a stop at the Kansas Expocentre on February 27.