TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an injury accident in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near I-470 and Gage in the eastbound lanes.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

At least one vehicle was reported to be down in a ravine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.