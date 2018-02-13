Kansas state school board approves education funding audit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Board of Education has approved an audit of how state funds are distributed to public schools following questions about the allocation of some dollars.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the board accepted a recommendation Tuesday from Education Commissioner Randy Watson. The review is expected to start within two months and will examine whether funds are distributed in keeping with the state’s school funding law.

A legislative audit said in December that a calculation used for decades to distribute transportation funds to school districts wasn’t authorized by state law. It said the state spent an additional $45 million over the past five years because of the calculation.

The board agreed to the broader audit after rejecting a push by some legislators to suspend Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis.