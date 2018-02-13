Latest calorie counting tools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Calorie counting is a big part of loosing weight. But do you know how many calories you should consume each day?

Topeka Hy-Vee Dietician, Amber Groeling said calories in vs. calories out really do matter, especially for maintaining or loosing weight.

“So knowing that calorie level is really important when you’re looking at what your overall goal is.”

Your Resting Metabolic Rate, or RMR, measures how many calories you need to keep your body functioning while resting. This number is your starting point for how many calories you need everyday. There’s two main tools you can use to measure how many calories you specifically, should consume everyday.

“There are some calculators that are available, MyFitnessPal has one, there’s several different websites that you can get a nutrition calculator, that’s going to determine your resting metabolic rate,” said Groeling.

Apps and tools like MyFitnessPal measure your calories based on your height, weight, age, and gender. Another more approximate test local dietitians are using today is called MedGem. KSNT’s Morning Anchor Brittany Moore scheduled an appointment and took the test.

“With that machine you do need to be fasting and in a rested state. So ideally first thing in the morning and you’re hooked to a breathing device and you breath through a device for about 10 minutes with your nose plugged, so it’s slightly uncomfortable but definitely doable. With the resting metabolic rate number you would add in your daily activities. And then you would determine: is your goal to maintain your weight, is your goal to gain weight, or is your goal to loose weight. and so from there you would either add, subtract, or keep it the same?”

Amber suggests using heart monitors and fitness watches to measure your activity level