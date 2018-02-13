Local humane society offers advice before adopting pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s the day before Valentine’s Day, and you might be thinking of the perfect gift for your special someone.

A new pet might seem like a great way to show your love, but one local animal shelter says to really think about your decision before adopting.

People looking to take home their forever friend at the Helping Hands Humane Society have to go through a full adoption process, including a profile evaluation.

“Our counselors will ask how much time you plan on spending with this pet, where you live,” said Deb Watkins with Helping Hands. “There are certain animals that require more exercise than others.”

That happened to Warren Wood who adopted his best friend; a 5-year-old pup named Bailey.

He says he wouldn’t trade her for the world. But now that she’s a part of the family, Bailey does more than just give kisses and love.

“Actually she helps me stay healthy,” Wood said. “We go for walks twice a day, about three quarters of a mile each time, and we got to the doggie park 3 times a week.”

Helping Hands says it’s important to note much exercise a dog needs when getting a new pet. You should also know that once you bring a pet home, there will be an adjustment period.

“Consistency is really important,” Watkins said. “They don’t know your rules, you need to show them where the food is where the water is, what door they will go out.”

She said the process can take 3 to 6 weeks.

“If it isn’t a good match, then we absolutely want people to bring their pets back so that we can help them find the right pet and so we can re-home that pet and put it in a better situation,” she said.

Deb said a lot of people come into the center to adopt a pet as a Valentine’s Day gift. If you do, she said to make sure you really think about it beforehand, and they will help you find a good match for your life and your home.

Helping Hands Humane Society is having a Feline Valentine special running through February 18th. You can adopt a cat for $14.