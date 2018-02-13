Local woman taken to hospital after early morning crash

By Published:

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a single vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

Just after 12:30 a.m. a 1994 Ford Ranger was heading south on Ferguson Rd., about a mile and a half east of Ozawkie, when the driver crossed the center line and struck a guardrail, going over it and overturning the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway patrol.

The driver has been identified as Tammy M. Palmer, 56, of Ozawkie. KHP said she was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Palmer was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s