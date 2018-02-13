Local woman taken to hospital after early morning crash

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a single vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

Just after 12:30 a.m. a 1994 Ford Ranger was heading south on Ferguson Rd., about a mile and a half east of Ozawkie, when the driver crossed the center line and struck a guardrail, going over it and overturning the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway patrol.

The driver has been identified as Tammy M. Palmer, 56, of Ozawkie. KHP said she was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Palmer was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.